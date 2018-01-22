Premier Araoz and Finance Minister Cooper Head to Davos

Premier Mercedes Araoz and Finance minister Claudia Cooper are scheduled to fly to Switzerland today, to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters.

The three-day forum, which brings together the world’s leaders in business, academia and government, opens Jan. 23. This year’s theme is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.

Cooper will participate as a panelist in a session on Implementing Strategies for Inclusive Growth. She will also be a speaker on regional policies and their possible impact on Peru, in sessions of the strategic perspectives for Latin America and New Alliances in the Pacific.

Over 21% of the leaders convening at the global summit this year are women. The co-chairs of the annual meeting this year represent that accomplishment — Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Belgium; Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva; Isabelle Kocher, Chief Executive Officer, ENGIE, France; Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC; Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM Corporation, USA; Chetna Sinha, Founder and Chair, Mann Deshi Foundation, India; and Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway.

The opening address will be delivered Jan. 23 by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Sharing is caring!