French Loan for Lima’s Rapid Transit System

The French Development Agency, AFD, has granted a loan of close to €120.5 million ($126 mn) to partially finance the construction of the Lima Metro’s Line 2.

Most of Line 2 of the city’s rapid transit project is to run underground, from the eastern district of Ate to the port of Callao, with 35 stations along the route that will cross 10 of the city’s districts. The transit time between Ate and Callao will be 45 minutes, according to AATE, the electric mass transport system authority. Currently, the route by bus can easily take 90 minutes or more.

The project also includes a section of the future Line 4 (the red line in the map) that will connect directly to the airport, along Av. Faucett to Gambetta.

Line 1 began operating in 2011 between Villa El Salvador in south Lima to downtown Lima, and in mid-2014 was completed to include the route to the northeast district of San Juan de Lurigancho, which alone has a population of more than 1 million. Additional trains are being added in 2017 to meet the passenger demand.

The French loan, approved by the Ministry of Transport, is to be paid in 20 consecutive, semi-annual payments, with the first payment to be made on Jan. 31, 2021. The interest rate is based on the Euribor rate.