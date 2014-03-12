Drastic new rules coming very soon for visitors to Machu Picchu

All foreign visitors to Machu Picchu will soon have to hire an official guide to enter the Inca Citadel, follow one of three predetermined routes through the complex and face time limits at specific points to keep the traffic flowing, under new rules promulgated by the Ministry of Culture in Cusco.

“Foreign visitors must hire the service of an official tour guide for their orderly visit to the Inca city of Machu Picchu,” says a draft copy of Regulations of Sustainable Use and Touristic Visits for the Conservation of the Inca City of Machu Picchu, obtained by Peruvian Times.

Cusco’s new Regional Director of Culture, Ricardo Ruiz Caro, has sent copies of the document to tourism federations and pertinent institutions for review and comment.

The new regulations “should be approved in a couple of months,” said Fernando Astete, the director of the Machu Picchu Archaeological Park.

In a telephone interview with Peruvian Times, Astete said that the new regulations are being implemented for the purpose of conservation.

“There are guides that come in and they go against the circuit, or we say no more than 20 tourists in each group, and they come with 30 or 40,” Astete said. “Everything we are doing is in order to preserve the site and prevent damage.”

UNESCO has been urging Peru to “finalize and adopt (a) public use plan … by 1 April 2014 … in line with the provisions of the Management Plan for the property, including the definition of carrying capacity for the Historic Sanctuary.”

The new rules appear aimed to to do just that.

“The entrance for visitors into the Inca city of Machu Picchu will be conducted in an orderly manner and be based on previously organized groups of at most 20 people,” the regulations state.

Stricter procedures for guides will require them to wear uniforms and clearly visible credentials. They will be limited to three established routes through the Inca Citadel and their clients will be “expressly PROHIBITED” from “leaving an organized tourist group to join another and/or divert to a different guide or person.”

Perhaps most jolting in the new regulations is the establishment of time limits of 3 to 5 minutes to stop and appreciate some of Machu Picchu’s most significant and sacred points of interest — including the Intihuatana, the Temple of the Condor, the Water Mirrors and the Temple of the Sun. The purpose is to prevent bottleneck traffic jams, the regulations say.

Built in the 15th century by the Ninth Sapa Inca Pachacutec, Machu Picchu is considered by most who come to Peru as a must-experience. For decades visitors were allowed to wander the ruins freely, with few restrictions and no time limits.

That began to change over the last three years, with the installment of arrow-marked paths, “Keep Moving” signs and park guards who blow shrill whistles when tourists stray unintentionally into increasingly restricted territory.

Claire Dean, manager of the South American Explorers Clubhouse in Cusco, said the new regulations limiting visitors to “being shepherded around by guides” will have a huge impact on the advice given to club members, who are primarily independent travelers.

“I quite often recommend to not hire a guide and to get a very good guide book,” she said. “Once this is finalized and that’s the final decision, it will be a matter of accepting the reality of it and promoting other sites that are just as interesting, if not more so in a lot of ways.”

But she added her fear that “people are not going to get the level of time that they need or want in the site, and they’re paying a lot of money to go in there.

“Obviously, Machu Picchu is the main site in the area and it is reason why many people come here,” she said. “And they’ve come a long way to see it.”

Supporters of the new rules believe that poor management and overcrowding at Machu Picchu is taking an undue toll on the iconic site.

Last year, the president of the Association of Cusco Tour Agencies, publicly blasted the culture ministry for what he considered foot dragging on implementing the regulations. “It seems like they want it all to collapse,” he was quoted saying.

Since 2011, the average daily number of visitors at Machu Picchu has far exceeded the daily limit of 2,500 agreed to by Peru and UNESCO.

The number of visitors to Machu Picchu surpassed one million tourists for the first time ever in 2012, and last year topped off at nearly 1.2 million.